Southern Jags upset Jackson State in SWAC Title game, punch ticket to NCAA Tournament

MADISON, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars have punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament with an upset win over Jackson State in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship game, 7-6.

The Jackson State Tigers haven’t lost a SWAC game all season but ran into a red-hot Jaguar baseball team that handed them their first loss of the season.

The Tigers struck first in the bottom of the first inning as Ty Hill hit an RBI double to take a 1-0 lead. Wesley Reyes would add another run for Jackson State on an RBI single to make it 2-0.

Southern would quickly answer in the top of the second inning as Isaiah Adams singled to left field to trim the lead to 2-1. AJ Walter would tie the game at 2-2 as he scored on a wild pitch.

With the bases loaded still in the top of the second, O’Neill Burgos was hit-by-pitch to give Southern a 3-2 advantage. However, the lead was short-lived as Omar Gomez hit an RBI single to tie the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth, another run would score on an error to give Jackson State a 4-3 lead.

Chenar Brown would extend the Tigers lead in the bottom of the fifth inning with an RBI double to right-center to make it 5-3. Jackson State would add another run in the bottom of the sixth inning on a Jaguar error to extend their lead to 6-3.

In the top of the eighth inning, Zavier Moore cut the lead to 6-4 on a solo home run to left field. Then in the top of the ninth inning, Burgos hit the go-ahead three run home run to give Southern a 7-6 lead.

