UL-Lafayette shuts out LSU softball 2-0, forcing deciding game for Super Regionals

LSU head softball coach Beth Torina.
LSU head softball coach Beth Torina.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers started out the Baton Rouge Regional hot at the plate, scoring 20 runs on 29 hits in the first two games, but then ran into UL-Lafayette’s Kandra Lamb who held the Tigers to just three hits and forcing a deciding game seven to see who advances to the Super Regional.

It was a pitcher’s duel between LSU and ULL as Lamb threw a complete game shutout allowing three hits, walking just one batter, and striking out five batters.

LSU’s Ali Kilponen went six innings, allowing four hits, two runs, and striking out five batters. However, the big blow came in the bottom of the third inning as Jade Gortarez hit a two-run double to left-center to give the Cajuns a 2-0 advantage.

The Tigers will look to advance to the Super Regionals in a winner-take all game on Sunday, May 23, first pitch is scheduled should be around 3:45 p.m.

