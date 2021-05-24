3 from Marksville accused of deer hunting violations

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Three individuals from Marksville have been accused of hunting violations in Avoyelles Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

LDWF says in February they received word of deer being illegally harvested on the Lake Ophelia National Wildlife Refuge. Following an investigation, LDWF says Adam Angona, 22, Hope Dauzat, 23, and Kent Dauzat, 27, were identified as suspects.

LDWF says they found out that Angona harvested five deer, including four antlered deer, putting him over the seasonal limit with one of them harvested during a closed season. They say Hope Dauzat also harvested a deer during a closed season on the NWR and used one of her deer tags illegally on one of Angona’s harvested deer. Finally, LDWF says Kent Dauzat harvested four antlered deer, putting him over the seasonal limit.

According to LDWF, all three face federal Lacey Act violations for transporting illegally harvested deer from federal land. They also face civil restitution for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer with Angona’s totaling $7,724, Kent Dauzat’s totaling $2,033 and Hope Dauzat’s totaling $2,033.

Taking deer during a closed season brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Taking over the limit of deer and conspiracy carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense.

