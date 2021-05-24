Advertisement

3 from Marksville accused of deer hunting violations

(Source: Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Three individuals from Marksville have been accused of hunting violations in Avoyelles Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

LDWF says in February they received word of deer being illegally harvested on the Lake Ophelia National Wildlife Refuge. Following an investigation, LDWF says Adam Angona, 22, Hope Dauzat, 23, and Kent Dauzat, 27, were identified as suspects.

LDWF says they found out that Angona harvested five deer, including four antlered deer, putting him over the seasonal limit with one of them harvested during a closed season.  They say Hope Dauzat also harvested a deer during a closed season on the NWR and used one of her deer tags illegally on one of Angona’s harvested deer.  Finally, LDWF says Kent Dauzat harvested four antlered deer, putting him over the seasonal limit.

According to LDWF, all three face federal Lacey Act violations for transporting illegally harvested deer from federal land. They also face civil restitution for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer with Angona’s totaling $7,724, Kent Dauzat’s totaling $2,033 and Hope Dauzat’s totaling $2,033.

Taking deer during a closed season brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.  Taking over the limit of deer and conspiracy carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspects, one white female and two white males, are being sought on the charges of Monetary...
Boyce police seeking help identifying three people
Evan L Cloninger
South Louisiana murder suspect arrested in Central Louisiana parish
Unrestrained Driver Killed in Rapides Parish Crash, Impairment Suspected
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
Health
Syphilis and Congenital Syphilis alert for Alexandria area

Latest News

Local businesses gathered at LSUA to meet with students who are looking for a summer job or...
Chamber of Commerce partners with local universities for summer job fair
LSUA hosts summer job fair for students
12 to 15-year-olds can now get the COVID shot, and experts say that can help reach herd...
Great Health Divide: Youth vaccination key to achieving herd immunity
Great Health Divide: Youth vaccination key to achieving herd immunity