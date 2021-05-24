Can the COVID-19 vaccine affect a woman’s menstrual cycle?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Although there’s still limited research on COVID-19′s effect on women’s menstrual cycles, health experts in the Baton Rouge area say more females are noticing changes in their periods.

“We’ve a few patients complain about little changes that we don’t know if it’s technically connected but it definitely could be,” said Dr. Rhandi Wise, an OB/GYN at Baton Rouge General.

Wise said the most common changes include a heavier than normal cycle and cramping. Some are starting their menstrual cycles a few days later or a couple of days earlier than normal.

“The things to be concerned about is if you started saturating a pad or a tampon going through maybe more than one an hour or having symptoms of anemia such as being very fatigued or getting really dizzy when standing up or having shortness of breath with walking,” Wise explained.

She said taking high doses of Motrin or Ibuprofen is the best thing for pain. Wise recommends 600 to 800 milligrams every six to eight hours. Heating pads also help.

She added it is still very important to get your vaccine and you’re not alone if you’re experiencing changes when it’s that time of the month.

