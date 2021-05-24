Advertisement

Cleco announces Power of a Promise Scholarship recipient

JuanCarlos Perales
JuanCarlos Perales(Source: Cleco)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
The following was released by Cleco:

PINEVILLE, La. - Cleco Power awarded recent Glenmora High School graduate JuanCarlos Perales with the company’s first-ever Power of a Promise Scholarship.

Cleco Power President Shane Hilton surprised Perales with the news via phone.

“I was shocked because I have never received a call like that. It was awesome, and I am excited and grateful,” said Perales. “I’ll be the first in my immediate family to attend college. After college, I want to start working and help my family, so we can have a better life.”

The scholarship to Central Louisiana Technical Community College includes full tuition, books, a stipend for incidentals and a paid internship at the company’s Brame Energy Center in Lena, La.

The Power of a Promise Scholarship program is part of Cleco’s $1.0 million commitment to CLTCC to help fund training, curriculum development and scholarships. It’s also a part of Cleco’s commitment to build a diverse workforce and create an inclusive work environment.

“To continue building a diverse workforce, we’re creating educational opportunities for under-represented populations,” said Hilton. “This full-ride diversity scholarship with a paid internship is an extraordinary opportunity.”

Cleco’s diversity and inclusion team designed the scholarship for economically disadvantaged, female and minority students classified as a junior or senior who plans to attend CLTCC’s Alexandria Campus and pursue a diploma in industrial manufacturing technology.

The goal is to award at least one scholarship for the upcoming academic year. To learn more about the Power of a Promise Scholarship, contact Shannon Senviel, Cleco recruiter, at (318) 484-7670.

Copyright 2021 Cleco. All rights reserved.

