Deadly outbreak: Several shootings across US claim victims

(CNN) - America is emerging from the pandemic with another crisis: an explosion in gun violence.

There have been at least 12 shooting incidents since Friday across the country, including a mass shooting at a packed house party in New Jersey that killed two and wounded dozens.

A deadly spike in gun violence is putting communities across the U.S. on edge.

Two people were shot during an attempted robbery at a New York City subway station.

And in New Jersey, police are investigating an incident at a house party that left two dead and 12 others wounded late Saturday night. So far, no suspects have been named.

Police also discovered three people shot to death at an Atlanta-area condominium.

In Youngstown, Ohio, three people are dead and at least eight others injured after a shooting outside a bar.

“It breaks my heart to hear when we have young men and women who die at a young age with so much potential ahead of them, so much life in front of them” Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown said.

A 14-year-old girl was killed and 14 others were shot attending what police called an unauthorized concert in North Charleston, S.C., Saturday night.

“It’s a sad day that we have to be here today to talk about another death of another young person,” said North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess.

Two men were shot and killed and eight others injured in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning. One of the victims died the same day he was scheduled to graduate from college.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, more than 7,500 people have died from gun violence in the U.S., including at least 471 teenagers and 120 children. That’s a 23% uptick over the same period in 2020.

“He said ‘Mommy, my tummy hurts,’ so she went and picked him up, and he was bleeding on her,” said Alexis Cloonan, Aiden Leos’ sister.

Aiden was fatally shot in an apparent road rage incident in Orange, Calif., as his mother was driving him to kindergarten Friday morning.

The 6-year-old’s family is seeking justice and asking the public for any information.

“Please help us find the people who did this to my little brother. He was only six and he was so sweet,” Alexis said.

In Minneapolis, city leaders are offering a combined $30,000 reward to find who is responsible for three recent shootings that left one child dead and two others critically injured.

“Every parent should have the ability to send their child outside to play without the risk of being hit by gunfire, and when that happens, the community has been exceedingly clear we need to bring the perpetrators to justice,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said.

One of the victims, 6-year-old Aniya Allen, was shot in the head while riding in the car with her mother last week. She later died at the hospital.

“Not only do we want justice for our babies, we don’t want these people out here to shoot somebody else’s babies because another family will be standing up here with us,” said KG Wilson, Aniya’s grandfather.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.