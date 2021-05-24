Advertisement

Florida man survives single-vehicle crash on I-49

The sole occupant of the vehicle, the driver, was transported from the scene to a Shreveport hospital suffering from non-life threatening injuries.(NPSO)
By NPSO
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
POWHATAN, La. (NPSO) - A Florida man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate-49 near Powhatan Monday morning, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:32 a.m., Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Division, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #7 Rescue responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports of a single-vehicle crash with possible injuries on I-49 near Powhatan.

Deputies arrived on scene finding the operator of the vehicle trapped in the wreckage. Fire District #7 aided by volunteers and deputies used extrication equipment to free the driver.

Deputies say a 67-year-old Pensacola, Florida man operating a 2014 Dodge Caravan was traveling northbound on I-49 near milepost #148 when he left the roadway on the right traveling down an embankment causing to the vehicle to overturn coming to a rest on its side.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, the driver, was transported from the scene to a Shreveport hospital suffering from non-life threatening injuries. The crash was investigated by Troopers assigned to LSP Troop-E Alexandria. Deputies say the driver was wearing his seat belt.

