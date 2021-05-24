Former LSU quarterback TJ Finley commits to Auburn

PONCHATOULA, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU quarterback TJ Finley has announced his decision on where he will continue his college football career at Auburn University according to his Twitter account.

Finley entered the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this month on May, 5. He appeared in six games for the Tigers as a true freshman with five starts for LSU.

The Ponchatoula, La. native was 2-3 during that stretch and threw for 941 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions. He completed 80-of-140 pass attempts.

Finley, earned his first start against South Carolina a game in which the Tigers won 52-24. The 6-foot-6 quarterback completed 17-of-21 passes against the Gamecocks throwing for 265 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

He entered spring camp in competition with Myles Brennan and Max Johnson for the starting job.

