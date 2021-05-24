Gov. Edwards to discuss next steps in COVID fight, as latest public health emergency order set to expire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold his weekly briefing on Tuesday, May 25, at 2 p.m. to update the public on Louisiana’s ongoing fight against COVID-19.

The current public health emergency order, which went into effect on April 28 and amended the statewide mask mandate, is set to expire Wednesday. The governor’s office said Edwards will sign a new order. It is not yet known if mask restrictions will be further lifted or remain the way they are.

MASKING RECOMMENDATIONS

The Louisiana Department of Health recommends that the public follow the “Two out of Three” rule to keep themselves safe during COVID.

When in doubt about whether to wear a mask at a certain activity where people outside of a person’s everyday household will be present, they can stay safe by:

Making sure everyone around them is vaccinated, or

Maintaining the 2 out of 3 Rule: To lower risk for COVID-19, make sure the activity meets two out of the following three conditions: Outdoors, Distanced and Masked.

Outdoors + Distanced = No Mask Recommended

Outdoors + Not Distanced = Mask Recommended

Indoor + Distanced = Mask Recommended

Dr. Joseph Kanter will also speak during the scheduled news conference. He will break down the current level of COVID-19 in the state, how many people have been vaccinated, and more.

