Advertisement

Great Health Divide: Youth vaccination key to achieving herd immunity

By Javonti Thomas
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Health leaders believe the end of the coronavirus pandemic will happen once herd immunity is achieved. That’s when about 70% of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

While coronavirus cases and deaths are declining, inoculation rates are also starting to dip.

Region 6, which includes Central Louisiana parishes, is near 21% fully vaccinated. At that rate, the region will be slow to reach the herd immunity status.

State doctors hope to see the fully vaccinated data increase as people 12 and older now have access to the shots.

“It is critically important to get kids vaccinated,” Dr. David Holcombe, Office of Public Health Region Six Medical Director, said. “The reason is not just because they get sick, but because they transmit.”

Holcombe said community spread is a concern - especially as the virus evolves.

“As long as you have a group of people in the population who can transmit, then you’re going to have problems,” he said. “You have the disease percolating around and the possibility of developing variants, worse than the ones we already have.”

Children are not immune to COVID-19. More than 50,000 people ages 5-17 in the state contracted the virus. That same age group makes up only 1% of those vaccinated.

Holcombe said schools were able to slow the spread because of social distancing and face masks. However, as more restrictions ease, the risk is still there for those not vaccinating - which is young people.

Vaccinating a younger population comes with challenges as many parents remain hesitant.

A poll on KALB.com found about four in ten support children getting coronavirus vaccines.

Dr. Holcombe said the risks of not getting a vaccine are too great not to get a dose.

Dr. Holcombe also mentioned that health officials must approach the younger aged group differently. In fact, he said their classmates may lead them to roll up their sleeves.

“The most effective communicators for this are going to be the peer group itself, so it’s going to be parents to parents, or it’s going to be adolescence to adolescence or even children to children,” he said.

Pfizer is currently the only vaccine authorized for people 18 and under. The Louisiana Department of Health requires a parental consent form for those younger than 18 to be vaccinated.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspects, one white female and two white males, are being sought on the charges of Monetary...
Boyce police seeking help identifying three people
Evan L Cloninger
South Louisiana murder suspect arrested in Central Louisiana parish
Unrestrained Driver Killed in Rapides Parish Crash, Impairment Suspected
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
Health
Syphilis and Congenital Syphilis alert for Alexandria area

Latest News

Great Health Divide: Youth vaccination key to achieving herd immunity
USDA is making up to $3 million in grants available through the Delta Health Care Services...
USDA seeks applications for grants to improve health care in the Delta Region
House bill 495 Is aimed to allow nurse practitioners to practice medicine independently of...
Louisiana House lawmakers approve bill allowing nurse practitioners to practice medicine without doctors
House passes 3 bills to limit access to abortion