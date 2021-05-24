La. reports fewest number of hospitalizations since coronavirus pandemic began

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana has reported its lowest number of coronavirus hospitalizations since the pandemic in early 2020, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday, May 24.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported 271 COVID patients in the hospital on Monday. The last time the number of hospitalizations was that low was when LDH first began reporting COVID hospitalizations on March 24, 2020.

On that day of initial data, LDH reported 271 COVID patients in hospitals statewide.

Louisiana’s first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus was reported on March 9, 2020.

The peak number of hospitalizations was on Jan. 7., 2021, when LDH reported 2,069 COVID patients in hospitals.

“Today, Louisiana is reporting the fewest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began. These vaccines are keeping people out of the hospital and saving lives,” Gov. Edwards said on Twitter Monday.

The governor also encouraged Louisiana residents who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus to receive one of the three available vaccines.

As of Monday, more than 1.42 million Louisiana residents have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to LDH.

