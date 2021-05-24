LSU hosts Florida St. in NCAA Super Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will host Florida State in the 2021 Baton Rouge Super Regional.

The games will be played Thursday through Saturday at Tiger Park.

The winner of the series will advance to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. This will be the third time the Tigers (35-20) and Seminoles (42-10) will face off with a trip to the Women’s College World Series on the line.

LSU took the first series in 2017 but FSU won it in 2018.

All three games are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Thursday’s game can be watched on ESPN, while the other two will air on ESPN2.

