Menard introduces Trey Touchet as boys’ basketball coach

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Menard introduced Trey Touchet as their boys’ basketball coach on Monday, May 24.

Touchet comes with a load of basketball experience as a player and coach. He played for St. Thomas More in Lafayette, where he earned the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year in consecutive years (2013-2014).

He went on to play college ball at the University of Texas at El Paso and McNeese State.

The last few seasons he’s coached on the staff at Saint Mary’s College in Moraga, CA.

“I’m really excited about coming back home to Louisiana,” Touchet said. “I’m really excited to get started. The Menard community really reminds me of where I grew up in Lafayette. I’m excited to meet everybody and get started. I think it’s going to be a really good opportunity to develop as a young coach.”

