New Day School Director at First Baptist Church

PINEVILLE, La. (First Baptist Church Pineville) - First Baptist Church Pineville and First Baptist Day School have announced that Adrienne Hetherwick will serve as the new Day School Director beginning in June.

Adrienne is a 2016 graduate of Northwestern State University in Natchitoches with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. She is also working on a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction with a Concentration in Reading from Northwestern.

Since January of 2017, Adrienne has been in the classroom at Cherokee Elementary in Alexandria. She was voted as Cherokee Elementary Teacher of the Year for the school year 2018-2019. Adrienne is married to Thomas Hetherwick. The couple has a one-year-old son, Adler, and another baby due in November.

First Baptist Church Day School began in 1968 and serves families with children six-weeks-old through Pre-K.

