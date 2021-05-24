Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in early morning traffic incident

By APD
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are investigating a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian that occurred around 1:40 a.m. Monday morning on I-49 at Exit 84 North.

The Traffic Reconstruction and Crime Scene Units were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Traffic Division at 318-449-5099.

