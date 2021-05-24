Advertisement

Rapides Parish designated natural disaster area

Money
Money(AP)
By LDAF
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (LDAF) - Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) designated Rapides Parish as a primary natural disaster area. Producers who suffered losses caused by the winter storm and ice that occurred from Feb. 15-21, 2021, may be eligible for USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans.

Producers in the contiguous Louisiana parishes of Allen, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches and Vernon are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

“Many producers in this area were hit by multiple hurricanes last year only to have further losses from the winter storm in February,” Strain said. “Emergency assistance is essential to help producers recover and stay in business.”

Strain said producers may contact their local FSA office for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures. Additional information is also available online at farmers.gov/recover.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LDAF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspects, one white female and two white males, are being sought on the charges of Monetary...
Boyce police seeking help identifying three people
Evan L Cloninger
South Louisiana murder suspect arrested in Central Louisiana parish
Unrestrained Driver Killed in Rapides Parish Crash, Impairment Suspected
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
Health
Syphilis and Congenital Syphilis alert for Alexandria area

Latest News

Lawmakers are working to come up with a plan to attract more movie and television productions...
Lawmakers trying to recharge Louisiana’s movie industry
Local businesses gathered at LSUA to meet with students who are looking for a summer job or...
Chamber of Commerce partners with local universities for summer job fair
LSUA hosts summer job fair for students
12 to 15-year-olds can now get the COVID shot, and experts say that can help reach herd...
Great Health Divide: Youth vaccination key to achieving herd immunity
Great Health Divide: Youth vaccination key to achieving herd immunity