Advertisement

Restaurants test ‘vaccinated-only’ sections as Chicago reopens

By WBBM Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) - Under new guidance, Chicago restaurants are reopening with no restrictions, as long as only vaccinated people are allowed. Some have responded by creating separate sections for the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Restaurant owners hope the separate sections ease concerns for those who may be apprehensive about dining out again. If patrons and employees are vaccinated, there are no restrictions for them, but the unvaccinated will continue to have distanced tables and partitions.

Sam Sanchez, owner of Moe’s Cantina, says he decided to divide his restaurant in two. Customers will have to show proof of their full vaccination to get a neon pink bracelet, which allows them to relax in a seat or stool in the area with no restrictions.

“Then, you’re free to come on this side, go to the bar, stand around. You can actually be pre-pandemic,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez says the city signed off on the plan, and it’s going to make all the difference for his business and others.

“I think this helps the businesses get back to not even a break-even but closer to a break-even,” he said.

This change is possible through new Chicago guidelines saying, “Establishments can operate without COVID-19 restrictions within their establishment if only vaccinated patrons and employees are allowed in within that area.”

Businesses with late hour licenses can operate without restrictions but only if all customers are vaccinated. Dance floors can reopen with no masks or distancing, only if a business has verified those people are vaccinated.

“That’s the direction we want to go to get back to normal,” Sanchez said.

Businesses can also choose to allow only vaccinated people to enter, and city officials say several smaller bars have asked about that option.

Copyright 2021 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspects, one white female and two white males, are being sought on the charges of Monetary...
Boyce police seeking help identifying three people
Evan L Cloninger
South Louisiana murder suspect arrested in Central Louisiana parish
Unrestrained Driver Killed in Rapides Parish Crash, Impairment Suspected
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
Health
Syphilis and Congenital Syphilis alert for Alexandria area

Latest News

America scarred by mass shootings after a violent weekend
America scarred by mass shootings after a violent weekend
Stephen Colbert attends the CBS Network 2018 Upfront at The Plaza Hotel in New York on May 16,...
Stephen Colbert says he’s going back before live audiences
Military Moves
Mangled: When military members are ordered to move to a new assignment, their possessions sometimes arrive in pieces
Local businesses gathered at LSUA to meet with students who are looking for a summer job or...
Chamber of Commerce partners with local universities for summer job fair
LSUA hosts summer job fair for students