South Louisiana murder suspect arrested in Central Louisiana parish

By Javonti Thomas
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
DERIDDER, La. (KALB) - Central Louisiana law enforcement arrested a man accused of murder in South Louisiana over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post, the Deridder Police Department reportedly received a tip just after 2:00 pm Saturday that Evan L. Cloninger, 31, was at a residence in Deridder.

Cloninger is wanted by Denham Springs Police for second-degree murder. Police accuse him of shooting and killing another man at the Carom Inn on May 14th.

The post claims once DeRidder Police officers, Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s deputies and Louisiana State Police troopers tried to enter the home, a brief standoff occurred.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Cloninger was taken into custody where he awaited transport back to Denham Springs.

