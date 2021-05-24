Advertisement

Tommy Moore breaks hiatus to become Northwood head football coach

Tommy Moore
Tommy Moore(Source: KPLC)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT
LENA, La. (KALB) - After not coaching for one season, Tommy Moore has returned to the gridiron to lead the Northwood Gators football program.

Moore takes over for former coach Justin Webb, who accepted the Pineville offensive coordinator job.

Moore last served as the offensive coordinator at Buckeye from 2018-2020. He has also served as a head coach at Leesville (2013-2015) and Natchitoches Central (2017).

His Wampus Cat squad in 2014 shared the District 3-4A title with DeRidder and Peabody.

