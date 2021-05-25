Chamber of Commerce partners with local universities for summer job fair

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s no secret that there is a workforce crisis in Central Louisiana right now as many businesses are looking to hire more employees. On Monday, the regional Chamber of Commerce partnered up with some of the local universities to help out.

Local businesses gathered at LSUA to meet with students who are looking for a summer job or part-time employment at the summer job fair. Over 70 students registered for the event to talk to local restaurants, health care companies and business manufacturers that are in need of workers.

Jacob Miller was one of those students who filled out several applications at the event and said right now is the best time to be looking for a job.

“It was great conversations with the small businesses. They are hungry to find people and we are eager to start. It’s excellent for students like me who need a job. We need to get in the workforce and it’s just a great opportunity for everyone involved,” said Miller.

Lea’s Lunch Room in Lecompte was one of the businesses that participated in the job fair. One of the workers at Lea’s Lunch Room, Amy Traylor, said this time last year, they weren’t hiring anyone, but now this switch has flipped completely.

“Last year we closed for over two months. And so when we opened back up it was very difficult to get people to come back on board. Now with the way things are, it’s really important to get visibility because we are having a really hard time getting people to even show up for interviews,” said Traylor.

Some of the business owners said this had been one of the largest job fairs they’ve been a part of just because all the businesses are in desperate need of workers.

