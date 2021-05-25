Advertisement

LDH: India COVID variant found in greater Alexandria area

Iowa.
Iowa.(Source: AP Graphics)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A third case of the India variant has been confirmed in the Alexandria area, according to Dr. Joseph Kanter, the top medical official of the Louisiana Department of Health.

Dr. Kanter mentioned this during Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Tuesday press conference for COVID-19 updates.

Two other cases were discovered previously in the Shreveport area.

All the people that have gotten it were not vaccinated. Those that have it didn’t get it from international travel.

