Advertisement

Louisiana Senate releases $37B budget proposal for next year

Senators Mark Abraham, R-Lake Charles, left, and Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette, listen to a...
Senators Mark Abraham, R-Lake Charles, left, and Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette, listen to a discussion of the Senate's budget proposal during a meeting of the Senate Finance Committee on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)(Melinda Deslatte | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana state senators have unveiled their version of a nearly $37 billion state operating budget that includes millions of dollars in new spending on education programs, pay raises and legislative pet projects.

The Senate’s proposed spending blueprint for the financial year that begins July 1 was pieced together and approved by the Senate Finance Committee.

It would include pay raises for K-12 school teachers, college faculty, prison guards, juvenile justice workers and rank-and-file state employees.

The TOPS program would fully cover tuition costs for all eligible college students.

The need-based Go Grant program for college students would grow larger.

Payments to foster parents would increase.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan L Cloninger
South Louisiana murder suspect arrested in Central Louisiana parish
Pedestrian
Pedestrian killed in early morning traffic incident
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
3 from Marksville accused of deer hunting violations
The suspects, one white female and two white males, are being sought on the charges of Monetary...
Boyce police seeking help identifying three people

Latest News

Marijuana movement continues as several bills inch closer to governor’s desk
Women’s health & safety bills advance in legislature session
Cleco’s CEO Bill Fontenot says in the event of another busy season, they have worked to become...
Local officials preparing for 2021 hurricane season
Time to prepare for 2021 hurricane season
The Bentley Room Restaurant
TV Dinners: The Bentley Room Restaurant