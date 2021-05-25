Advertisement

LSUA selected to participate in AAC&U Institute on High-Impact Practices and Student Success

LSUA campus
LSUA campus(LSUA)
By LSUA
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - Louisiana State University of Alexandria has just been accepted as one of 61 institutions for the Association of American Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) 2021 Institute on High-Impact Practices and Student Success.

As the only university in Louisiana selected, an LSUA team will meet with Institute faculty to evaluate and identify opportunities that can expand the connections between resources for students and their educational experiences which will prepare them for lifelong success.

In order to participate, the LSUA team led by Dr. Sandra Gilliland, Associate Professor of Psychology, had to complete an application that exemplified the desire to implement high-impact practices on the LSUA campus. Other team members include, Dr. Susan Bowers, Michael Waller, Dr. Gerard Dumancas, and Dr. Elizabeth Beard.

“We are so excited about this opportunity and are really looking forward to implementing these new practices on our campus,” Gilliland said.

According to the AAC&U, the Institute is designed to advance campus- and system-level efforts to achieve quality, equity, and student engagement goals through the design, implementation, and assessment of high-impact practices.

“This new recognition embodies the continued ways the LSUA faculty and staff are seeking to enhance student opportunities on the LSUA campus. They are committed not only to each student’s academic pursuits, but their lifelong success as well,” said Dr. John Rowan, LSUA Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs.

