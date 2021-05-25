Mask mandate lifted for students in Louisiana classrooms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday, May 25 he would be ending most of Louisiana’s coronavirus restrictions in a new proclamation that will go into effect on Wednesday, May 26.

Gov. Edwards also said he would be lifting the statewide mask mandate that requires students to wear a mask in classroom and school events.

Schools can end the mask mandate at the end of the current semester/quarter.

However, the governor said masks will still be required on public transit systems, health care facilities, and prisons.

Local school districts, parish governments, and businesses can still set their own mask requirements, the governor said.

Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) President Sandy Holloway issued the following statement:

“Earlier this month our Board directed Superintendent Brumley to meet with Governor Edwards to request removing the mask mandate for K-12 students, and I am pleased with the Governor’s decision today to lift the requirement. Our state has been a leader in safely returning students to daily, in-person learning, and that progress will now continue with our school systems taking the reins in developing COVID-19 policies appropriate for their local communities. On behalf of BESE, I thank Governor Edwards, Superintendent Brumley and his team, state and local health officials, and our K-12 teachers and administrators across the state for their efforts and cooperation as we enter what is hopefully the final phase of educating through COVID-19 in Louisiana.”

