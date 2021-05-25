Advertisement

Multiple injuries in gas well fire near St. Mary Parish

By Lester Duhé
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - At least seven people were injured after a natural gas well caught fire in a marshy area along the Louisiana coast Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The scene is south of Patterson, La.

St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff says all of the victims are now on land and being treated.

Hanagriff says two patients were airlifted to a hospital, two went by ambulance and the others were taken by private vehicles to hospitals. The parish president said no fatalities were reported.

Louisiana State Police (LSP) spokesman Thomas Gossen said there was an incident at the well Sunday, May 23. Workers were on the scene during the afternoon of Tuesday, May 25 making repairs when the fire broke out, Gossen said. The spokesman said there is no remaining threat to the public.

The area is only accessible by boat or plane, said St. Mary Parish Director of Emergency Preparedness David Naquin. An LSP hazardous materials team is being flown to the scene, authorities said.

A spokesman for the United States Coast Guard said at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday that the agency is also assisting with the incident.

