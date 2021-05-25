Natchitoches Parish public schools launch virtual academy, informational for parents Tuesday

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Students in Natchitoches Parish will have more options to learn for the next academic year.

Early May, the Natchitoches Parish School Board approved the Natchitoches Virtual Academy (NVA) for 6th- 12th-grade students.

NVA will have two specialized programs. One is for students looking to enroll in online learning full-time. The other allows both virtual and face-to-face students the opportunity to participate in accelerated learning in addition to their regular classwork.

“With virtual learning, you do have to be self-motivated, and we don’t want any kids to fall between the cracks,” Kristie Irchirl, Principal of the NVA said. “We want to make sure that we are giving students the best option to succeed in life.”

Irchirl said the decision is not based on the coronavirus pandemic but to give students in Natchitoches Parish more options to learn.

While students receive instruction and complete coursework online, a teacher will be available to offer additional guidance. Also, each student will meet weekly with an NVA teacher to keep track of their attendance and grade performance.

“We want to make sure that we are able to give all students access to learn in a way that is comfortable for them,” she said. “Your learning, your location, your abilities.”

The school district is also planning three informational sessions for parents on May 25, June 2, June 8 at the Natchitoches Parish School Board’s Boardroom starting at 5:30 p.m.

