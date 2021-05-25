Advertisement

Prosecutor: Late former priest killed altar boy in 1972

By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A prosecutor says investigators were preparing to seek an arrest warrant for a defrocked Roman Catholic priest long considered a suspect in the 1972 killing of a western Massachusetts altar boy shortly before his death last week.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni told reporters Monday that incriminating admissions Richard Lavigne made in a series of recent interviews with an investigator further implicated the longtime suspect in 13-year-old Danny Croteau’s death.

Gulluni says his office was prepared to prosecute Lavigne for Croteau’s murder, but he died Friday at the age of 80 before he could be arrested.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan L Cloninger
South Louisiana murder suspect arrested in Central Louisiana parish
Pedestrian
Pedestrian killed in early morning traffic incident
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
3 from Marksville accused of deer hunting violations
The suspects, one white female and two white males, are being sought on the charges of Monetary...
Boyce police seeking help identifying three people

Latest News

Rutabaga, who lived at an east Alabama animal shelter for more than 840 days, has finally been...
Rutabaga adopted from Alabama shelter after 853 days
Popeye's Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Popeyes launching new Blackened Chicken Sandwich in select markets, report says
Cleco’s CEO Bill Fontenot says in the event of another busy season, they have worked to become...
Local officials preparing for 2021 hurricane season
Time to prepare for 2021 hurricane season
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
Woman charged with assaulting Southwest flight attendant