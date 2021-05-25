Advertisement

Register here for a virtual LDH State Health Assessment meeting

Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, La Salle, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn Parishes
Fingers type on a laptop keyboard Monday, June 19, 2017, in North Andover, Mass.
Fingers type on a laptop keyboard Monday, June 19, 2017, in North Andover, Mass.(Elise Amendola | AP)
By LDH
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Health:

The Louisiana Department of Health is hosting a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July, 2021, to gather feedback for the State Health Assessment (SHA). These meetings are being held in partnership with the Governor’s COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force and the Louisiana Public Health Institute. Each meeting will be two hours and held over Zoom.

Purpose: As we work hard to turn the corner on COVID-19, now is an ideal time to come together to identify the priority issues that must be addressed to set our state on a path to a healthy future. The information gathered during the SHA process will be used to create the State Health Improvement Plan in early 2022, which is a collaborative plan to be implemented over the next four years to tackle existing inequities and improve health across the state.

Content: During these meetings, participants will have the opportunity to share their vision for health in Louisiana and their perspectives on the status of health and wellness in their communities. Participants will join other community members in breakout rooms to provide their feedback. LDH will also provide a demonstration of the newly-published State Health Assessment Dashboard, a data resource to inform public health improvement planning, and will share the latest on COVID-19 vaccine promotion.

Participants: The SHA regional meetings are open to the public. We hope to have attendance by residents who have experienced health inequities as well as organizations, coalitions, and individuals interested in collaborating to improve the health of Louisianans.

Find more information and register at: https://dashboards.mysidewalk.com/louisiana-state-health-assessment/virtual-regional-meetings

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LDH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan L Cloninger
South Louisiana murder suspect arrested in Central Louisiana parish
Pedestrian
Pedestrian killed in early morning traffic incident
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
3 from Marksville accused of deer hunting violations
The suspects, one white female and two white males, are being sought on the charges of Monetary...
Boyce police seeking help identifying three people

Latest News

Cleco’s CEO Bill Fontenot says in the event of another busy season, they have worked to become...
Local officials preparing for 2021 hurricane season
Time to prepare for 2021 hurricane season
The Bentley Room Restaurant
TV Dinners: The Bentley Room Restaurant
TV Dinners: The Bentley Room Restaurant
Natchitoches Parish public schools launch virtual academy, informational for parents Tuesday