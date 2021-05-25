Register here for a virtual LDH State Health Assessment meeting

The following information has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Health:

The Louisiana Department of Health is hosting a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July, 2021, to gather feedback for the State Health Assessment (SHA). These meetings are being held in partnership with the Governor’s COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force and the Louisiana Public Health Institute. Each meeting will be two hours and held over Zoom.

Purpose: As we work hard to turn the corner on COVID-19, now is an ideal time to come together to identify the priority issues that must be addressed to set our state on a path to a healthy future. The information gathered during the SHA process will be used to create the State Health Improvement Plan in early 2022, which is a collaborative plan to be implemented over the next four years to tackle existing inequities and improve health across the state.

Content: During these meetings, participants will have the opportunity to share their vision for health in Louisiana and their perspectives on the status of health and wellness in their communities. Participants will join other community members in breakout rooms to provide their feedback. LDH will also provide a demonstration of the newly-published State Health Assessment Dashboard, a data resource to inform public health improvement planning, and will share the latest on COVID-19 vaccine promotion.

Participants: The SHA regional meetings are open to the public. We hope to have attendance by residents who have experienced health inequities as well as organizations, coalitions, and individuals interested in collaborating to improve the health of Louisianans.

Find more information and register at: https://dashboards.mysidewalk.com/louisiana-state-health-assessment/virtual-regional-meetings

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LDH. All rights reserved.