Advertisement

Resolution to study likelihood of banning corporal punishment in public schools passes La. House

(KFDA)
By Emily Wood
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Wire) - A resolution asking the Louisiana Department of Education to study the likelihood of banning corporal punishment in public schools passed the House 60-34 Tuesday.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 18 was sponsored by Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, and had passed unanimously in the Senate. But it prompted some disagreement in the House, mainly over questions of local control.

“I think the local school boards and local district should make decisions on this, not someone in Baton Rouge, so I cannot support this,” said Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall.

House Concurrent Resolution 11, sponsored by Rep. Jason Hughes, D-New Orleans, requests that the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to develop a plan to provide literacy coaches for students reading below grade level in grades K-2.

It is similar to Sen. Sharon Hewitt’s, R-Slidell, Senate Bill 222 to require literary assessments in grades K-3. The assessments would determine students reading below, at or above grade level.

Hughes’ resolution passed without debate.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LSU Manship School News Wire. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan L Cloninger
South Louisiana murder suspect arrested in Central Louisiana parish
Pedestrian
Pedestrian killed in early morning traffic incident
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
3 from Marksville accused of deer hunting violations
The suspects, one white female and two white males, are being sought on the charges of Monetary...
Boyce police seeking help identifying three people

Latest News

Cleco’s CEO Bill Fontenot says in the event of another busy season, they have worked to become...
Local officials preparing for 2021 hurricane season
Time to prepare for 2021 hurricane season
The Bentley Room Restaurant
TV Dinners: The Bentley Room Restaurant
TV Dinners: The Bentley Room Restaurant
Natchitoches Parish public schools launch virtual academy, informational for parents Tuesday