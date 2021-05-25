Advertisement

Store owners return $1M lottery ticket customer threw away

By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:44 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts woman who accidentally tossed out a $1 million lottery ticket eventually collected her winnings thanks to the kindness and honesty of the owners of the store where she bought it.

Lea Rose Fiega bought the $30 Diamond Millions scratch-off ticket in March at the Lucky Stop convenience store in Southwick near were she works.

“I was in a hurry, on lunch break, and just scratched it real quick, and looked at it, and it didn’t look like a winner, so I handed it over to them to throw away,” she said Monday.

Lea Rose Fiega won $1 million on a Diamond Millions scratch-off ticket in March. She tossed out...
Lea Rose Fiega won $1 million on a Diamond Millions scratch-off ticket in March. She tossed out the ticket, mistakenly thinking it wasn't a winner, but the store owners returned it to her.(Source: Massachusetts State Lottery Commission)

The ticket lay behind the counter for 10 days.

“One evening, I was going through the tickets from the trash and found out that she didn’t scratch the number,” Abhi Shah, the son of the store’s owners told WWLP-TV. “I scratched the number and it was $1 million underneath the ticket.”

Fiega is a regular customer, so the family knew immediately who had discarded it.

Shah went to see Fiega at work.

“He came to my office and said ‘my Mom and Dad would like to see you,’” she said. “I said ‘I’m working,’ and he said ‘no you have to come over.’ So I went over there and that’s when they told me. I was in total disbelief. I cried, I hugged them.”

Fiega said overcoming a near fatal bout with COVID-19 in January was like “winning the lottery,” so she feels doubly fortunate.

“I mean, who does that? They’re great people. I am beyond blessed,” she said.

The store gets a $10,000 bonus from the state lottery commission for selling the winning ticket. Fiega said she gave the family an additional reward. She’s saving the rest for retirement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan L Cloninger
South Louisiana murder suspect arrested in Central Louisiana parish
Pedestrian
Pedestrian killed in early morning traffic incident
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
3 from Marksville accused of deer hunting violations
The suspects, one white female and two white males, are being sought on the charges of Monetary...
Boyce police seeking help identifying three people

Latest News

Rutabaga, who lived at an east Alabama animal shelter for more than 840 days, has finally been...
Rutabaga adopted from Alabama shelter after 853 days
Popeye's Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Popeyes launching new Blackened Chicken Sandwich in select markets, report says
Cleco’s CEO Bill Fontenot says in the event of another busy season, they have worked to become...
Local officials preparing for 2021 hurricane season
Time to prepare for 2021 hurricane season
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
Woman charged with assaulting Southwest flight attendant