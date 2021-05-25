Advertisement

Two LSP officers involved in Ronald Greene’s fatal arrest to be fired, sources say

This image from video from Louisiana state trooper Lt. John Clary's body-worn camera shows...
This image from video from Louisiana state trooper Lt. John Clary's body-worn camera shows trooper Kory York standing over Ronald Greene on his stomach on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La.(Source: Louisiana State Police via AP)
By CNN
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(CNN) - Two of the Louisiana State Police troopers involved in Ronald Greene’s arrest will be fired by the Louisiana State Police, two sources with knowledge of the investigation told CNN.

One of the sources, a state official, told CNN’s Nick Valencia that the firings will happen “soon,” but did not indicate the timing. A second source with knowledge of the investigation told CNN’s Ryan Young that the firings were anticipated to happen last week, but did not. They could not elaborate on why.

The news comes less than a week after video of Greene’s arrest was released publicly - initially by the Associated Press and then by the Louisiana State Police - that shows his encounter with police.

Greene, a 49-year-old Black man, died after what the police described as resisting arrest and a struggle with officers on May 10, 2019. However, his family said that they were told that Greene died in a car crash after a police chase, and their attorneys have accused police and state officials of engaging in a cover-up.

Greene’s family filed a federal wrongful death suit on May 6, 2020, alleging he was “brutalized by Louisiana State Police and Union Parish Deputy Officers which caused his death.”

Videos from body cameras worn by Lt. John Clary, Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, Trooper Kory York, and Trooper Dakota DeMoss were made public Friday.

The troopers expected to be fired are DeMoss and York, a state official said.

DeMoss had been notified of the department’s intent to fire him and remains on leave “pending the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings, related to a separate excessive use of force investigation,” Superintendent of Louisiana State Police Col. Lamar Davis said Friday. York completed a 50-hour suspension and returned to duty pending the outcome of the review by federal and state authorities.

CNN has reached out to an attorney for DeMoss but has not heard back. York’s attorney, Jay Adams, told CNN last Wednesday they had no comment on the pending litigation.

Hollingsworth was also set to be terminated for violations regarding body-worn camera and car camera systems, use of force, performance, lawful orders and for conduct unbecoming an officer. But he died in a car crash before he could be fired, Davis said.

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.

