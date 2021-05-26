Alexandria city offices closed for Memorial Day

The following was released by the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The City of Alexandria Customer Service office, City Hall, the Animal Shelter, Zoo and other city offices and departments will be closed on Monday, May 31, 2021, in observance of Memorial Day.

ATRANS bus service will not run on Memorial Day. Regular service will resume on June 1.

The week’s sanitation schedule will run as follows:

Monday, May 31 – no pickup

Tuesday, June 1 – Monday’s pickup

Wednesday, June 2 – Tuesday’s pickup

Thursday, June 3 – regular pickup

Friday, June 4 – regular pickup

