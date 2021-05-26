Advertisement

Alexandria city offices closed for Memorial Day

(Source: City of Alexandria)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following was released by the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The City of Alexandria Customer Service office, City Hall, the Animal Shelter, Zoo and other city offices and departments will be closed on Monday, May 31, 2021, in observance of Memorial Day.

ATRANS bus service will not run on Memorial Day. Regular service will resume on June 1.

The week’s sanitation schedule will run as follows:

  • Monday, May 31 – no pickup
  • Tuesday, June 1 – Monday’s pickup
  • Wednesday, June 2 – Tuesday’s pickup
  • Thursday, June 3 – regular pickup
  • Friday, June 4 – regular pickup

