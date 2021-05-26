Alexandria native creates minority social work scholarship at NSU

The following was released by NSU:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - A recent Northwestern State University graduate has created a scholarship intended to assist minority students pursuing a degree in social work. The Gorham Minority Social Work Scholarship will be presented to a sophomore, junior or senior level student majoring in social work with a 3.0 or better GPA.

Donor Terrell “TJ” Gorham Jr., LMSW, said he hopes the annual scholarship will inspire each recipient to give back and positively impact the community. Since graduating in 2016, Gorham has pursued the behavioral health and substance abuse side of social work and noticed a lack of resources for minorities in the field in the areas of academic support, access to quality field training and opportunities to learn what the field has to offer.

“My goal is to change that,” he said. “My ideal recipient would be someone that is willing to pay it forward and think outside of the box, someone who is willing to challenge social injustices unapologetically, and advocate for those without a voice with passion. I feel we do ourselves a disservice when we do not give back whatever resources we can provide to those that come behind us in this field. The goal is to evolve and become better clinicians, and professionals in this field for the betterment of our respective communities.”

A native of Alexandria, Gorham was Mr. NSU 2016, was elected to the honor court and was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Order of Omega, the National Panhellenic Caucus, Helping Hands and the African American Caucus. A Dean’s List student, he also was involved with the Student Government Association and Student Activities Board.

“While in undergrad, I was put into a position to absorb so much knowledge about the field,” Gorham said. “My professors have been such a positive influence on me over the years, and I want to continue to show my appreciation by carrying myself in a professional manner.

The Gorham Minority Social Work Scholarship requirements (NSU)

“I want this scholarship to provide financial assistance, but overall I want this to motivate and encourage the recipient to give back to the field in some form or fashion. In doing so, I pray that this approach impacts communities in a positive manner,” Gorham said.

To make a contribution to the scholarship, visit https://www.northwesternstatealumni.com/gorham-scholarship/. Information is also available by contacting the NSU Foundation office at (318) 357-5699.

