Alexandria police searching for missing juvenile Kallie Harp

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing juvenile: Kallie Harp, 16.

APD says Harp has been missing for five days and was last seen in the area of MacArthur Drive near Castle Street.

She is 5′4″ and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information or know of her location, please contact APD at 318-449-5099 .

