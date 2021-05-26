Advertisement

Ban on COVID-19 vaccine requirement fails in Louisiana House

FILE - A nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine.
FILE - A nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine.(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An effort to prohibit people who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 from being denied access to state buildings, public colleges and any facility funded by the state stalled in a House committee.

The House and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday narrowly rejected the Senate-backed proposal by Republican Sen. Stewart Cathey. But another measure by Republican Rep. Kathy Edmonston to do the same thing has won House support and awaits debate in the Senate.

Cathey said he was trying to protect the rights of people making personal medical decisions.

Opponents said individual facilities should decide what’s in the best interest of the health of their employees and visitors.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

