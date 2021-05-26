Advertisement

Facebook, Instagram will now let you hide ‘like’ counts

FILE - In this April 14, 2020 file photo, the thumbs up Like logo is shown on a sign at...
FILE - In this April 14, 2020 file photo, the thumbs up Like logo is shown on a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - If you post a photo to social media and you don’t know how many people liked it, did you really post it?

Instagram and Facebook users can now find out. Beginning Wednesday, those on both services will be able to hide the numbers that show how many people liked their posts and photos.

Instagram began hiding likes in 2019 as part of an effort to make people’s time on the app less stressful and depressing. While many users welcomed the feature, others, including some influencers, worried it might take away from the social media experience. At the time, the platform didn’t give users a choice to hide or unhide the like counts, which didn’t sit well with some users.

Now, after a test the company announced last month, users will be able to flip a switch that hides public like counts. Instead of a number telling you how many people liked your latest puppy photo, you’ll see “liked by Beyoncé and others” (if Beyoncé and others did, in fact, like your photo).

To hide like counts on Instagram, you can go to your settings and click on the “posts” section. If you choose to turn off like counts here, it will apply to all your posts. In addition, you will also be able to hide the counts for individual posts before you share them.

You can also choose to hide like counts before sharing a post. You can turn this setting on or off, even after it goes live.

The feature will be available to Instagram users beginning on Wednesday and to Facebook users in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Paul Bellino
Elmer man arrested in relation to fatal shooting of off-duty RPSO deputy
Iowa.
LDH: India COVID variant found in greater Alexandria area
Pedestrian
Pedestrian killed in early morning traffic incident
Gov. Edwards extends public health emergency but lifts most remaining restrictions, including school mask mandate
3 from Marksville accused of deer hunting violations

Latest News

Gas prices are hitting their highest mark in seven years heading into Memorial Day weekend, as...
Memorial Day weekend brings higher gas prices, lingering shortages
FILE - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Lawsuit filed challenging Arkansas’ near-total abortion ban
Rapides Superintendent makes announcement on masks inside schools
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
8 dead in shooting at rail yard serving Silicon Valley
Gas prices are hitting their highest mark in seven years heading into Memorial Day weekend, as...
Gas issues persist as Memorial Day nears