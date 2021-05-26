Family of first homicide victim of the year still waits for answers

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Nearly five months after his daughter was shot and killed just five days into the new year, Kenneth Bowie, Sr. is still waiting to find out who did it.

“I’ve done buried so many people’s children, but never thought I was going to be burying my own child,” he said.

Bowie, a pastor, leads a congregation in Colfax. It’s a group of the faithful. But, he’s also a part of a different group in Alexandria, a parent who has lost his child to gun violence this year.

“So many of our young people are getting a hold of these guns,” he said. “I’m afraid for my own grandchildren now. I don’t even let them go outside.”

Four of his grandchildren now live with him and his wife, Stacey, after their mother, Tiffanee Bowie-Pinkston, was shot and killed on the corner of Palmer and 7th Streets in the city on Jan. 5. The case remains unsolved.

According to data provided to News Channel 5 by the City of Alexandria, there have been 19 homicides so far this year in city limits. Sixteen of the victims were killed with a gun.

“Alexandria got lost somewhere,” said Bowie of the numbers and rising crime. “We got lost somewhere down the line.”

Bowie said he last spoke to his daughter around 11 p.m. the night before she was killed. She was on her way to meet a friend who was taking her to the ATM. He said he knew his daughter made it home, but was planning on walking to a friend’s house: “She said, ‘Daddy, I ain’t going to be long.’”

Bowie found out his daughter was killed the next morning while on his parish bus route. Nearly five months later, he still doesn’t know who did it.

“We feel like she’s just another number,” he said. “It is no answers. No answers. Every day my wife calls. She calls. I say leave the people alone and let them do their work. She still keeps on calling. She’s got to do what she’s got to do. But, every time she calls, it’s still they don’t have nothing.”

Bowie is fearful the case will turn cold. He’s pleading for someone to come forward.

“If I could talk to them, I would tell them put yourself in my position,” he said. “What if that was your child that somebody killed and left on the street? On the side of the road. How would you feel? You would want somebody to come forward and tell. If you knew who did it, I would want you to tell it. If it was me, God knows I would tell who did it.”

He also has a plea for leaders, both faith and political, to step up, so no one else has to step in his shoes.

“If you have never walked in these shoes, I just hope nobody else has to walk in these shoes.”

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest in the shooting death of Tiffanee Bowie-Pinkston, you’re asked to call the Alexandria Police Department at 318-441-6416.

