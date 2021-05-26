Advertisement

Former Saints coach J.D. Roberts dies; picked Archie Manning

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 1955 file photo, J.D. Roberts, University of Oklahoma's senior guard,...
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 1955 file photo, J.D. Roberts, University of Oklahoma's senior guard, talks over with OU line coach Gomer Jones about his being named winner of the John B. Outland trophy as the outstanding lineman of the year, in Norman, Okla.(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Former New Orleans Saints coach J.D. Roberts has died.

The 88-year-old was the Saints’ second coach. He took over on an interim basis from Tom Fears in November 1970 and played a part in selecting Archie Manning with the second pick in the 1971 NFL draft.

His first game as coach was memorable. Tom Dempsey kicked a then-record 63-yard field goal to beat Detroit.

Roberts was a college assistant at Denver, Houston, Navy, Auburn and Oklahoma before joining the Saints in 1967 as a scout and linebackers coach.

His Saints coaching record was 7-25-3.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Paul Bellino
Elmer man arrested in relation to fatal shooting of off-duty RPSO deputy
Iowa.
LDH: India COVID variant found in greater Alexandria area
Pedestrian
Pedestrian killed in early morning traffic incident
Gov. Edwards extends public health emergency but lifts most remaining restrictions, including school mask mandate
3 from Marksville accused of deer hunting violations

Latest News

Report: NFL and NFLPA agree to $208.2 million salary cap ceiling for 2022
LSU head coach Paul Mainieri
Tigers struggle in opening round of SEC Tournament, eliminated by Georgia
Menard announces Trey Touchet (right) as boys’ basketball coach
Menard introduces Trey Touchet as boys’ basketball coach
Menard introduces Trey Touchet as boys’ basketball coach