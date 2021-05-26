Former Saints coach J.D. Roberts dies; picked Archie Manning

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Former New Orleans Saints coach J.D. Roberts has died.

The 88-year-old was the Saints’ second coach. He took over on an interim basis from Tom Fears in November 1970 and played a part in selecting Archie Manning with the second pick in the 1971 NFL draft.

His first game as coach was memorable. Tom Dempsey kicked a then-record 63-yard field goal to beat Detroit.

Roberts was a college assistant at Denver, Houston, Navy, Auburn and Oklahoma before joining the Saints in 1967 as a scout and linebackers coach.

His Saints coaching record was 7-25-3.

