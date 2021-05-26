Heading into summer means swarming season for termites

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The bugs known to swarm at night and hang out by light sources are the ones no one wants in their house or anywhere near them. However, for David Humphreys, he says he could not avoid them after walking around outside at night.

“All of a sudden, I realized these were not mosquitoes that these were obviously some other animal, I finally figured out it was a termite. Ran inside and obviously didn’t realize that they had gotten in my pockets, got on my clothes,” Humphreys describes.

Luckily, these insects don’t bite and seeing a few around the house is normal for this time of year.

“Right, so we’ve had a couple of really big swarms so far starting around Mother’s Day, we had our first big swarm around there. We had another large one about three days ago, and we are going to plan on having swarms every few nights until mid and late June,” says Jacob Cohn who is the CEO of Arrow Termite & Pest Control.

A rule thumb, Cohn says, is that homeowners don’t want more than 100 swarming and eating away the walls of the house.

“When you see swarming termites, they are only able to have a colony if they find a suitable area, shelter, moisture and food to start a colony. So, you want to make sure if you have any moisture problems in your house that you do get those addressed because those are in the areas that termites can go ahead and start these colonies,” adds Cohn.

There are ways to prevent these little guys from getting into your homes. One is setting up Sentricons around the house, it is a poisonous bait that prevents termites from creating more colonies, or just regularly getting a professional to come out once a year to check the house. Just don these little things may do the trick and keep termites away from homeowners and their houses.

