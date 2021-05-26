Advertisement

Heading into summer means swarming season for termites

By Breanne Bizette
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The bugs known to swarm at night and hang out by light sources are the ones no one wants in their house or anywhere near them. However, for David Humphreys, he says he could not avoid them after walking around outside at night.

“All of a sudden, I realized these were not mosquitoes that these were obviously some other animal, I finally figured out it was a termite. Ran inside and obviously didn’t realize that they had gotten in my pockets, got on my clothes,” Humphreys describes.

Luckily, these insects don’t bite and seeing a few around the house is normal for this time of year.

“Right, so we’ve had a couple of really big swarms so far starting around Mother’s Day, we had our first big swarm around there. We had another large one about three days ago, and we are going to plan on having swarms every few nights until mid and late June,” says Jacob Cohn who is the CEO of Arrow Termite & Pest Control.

A rule thumb, Cohn says, is that homeowners don’t want more than 100 swarming and eating away the walls of the house.

“When you see swarming termites, they are only able to have a colony if they find a suitable area, shelter, moisture and food to start a colony. So, you want to make sure if you have any moisture problems in your house that you do get those addressed because those are in the areas that termites can go ahead and start these colonies,” adds Cohn.

There are ways to prevent these little guys from getting into your homes. One is setting up Sentricons around the house, it is a poisonous bait that prevents termites from creating more colonies, or just regularly getting a professional to come out once a year to check the house. Just don these little things may do the trick and keep termites away from homeowners and their houses.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kallie Harp
Alexandria police searching for missing juvenile Kallie Harp
Tiffanee Bowie-Pinkston
Family of first homicide victim of the year still waits for answers
Box of masks
Rapides Superintendent makes announcement on masks inside schools
Popeye's Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Popeyes launching new Blackened Chicken Sandwich in select markets, report says
Victor Paul Bellino
Elmer man arrested in relation to fatal shooting of off-duty RPSO deputy

Latest News

5/27 Tyler's Morning Forecast
5/27 Tyler's Morning Forecast
Six weeks after the Seacor Power lift boat disaster off the Southeast Louisiana coast, a vest...
Seacor Power life vest and work vest wash onto Cameron Parish shore
Dresser Contamination
State Rep. Johnson previews Dresser site meeting set for May 27
A Marksville little league player has overcome the odds and gets to live his dream as a ball...
Marksville little league player overcoming the odds, inspiring others
Marksville little league player overcoming the odds, inspiring others