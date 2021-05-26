Local officials preparing for 2021 hurricane season

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - It may not be the reminder that anyone wants to hear, but we are now a week away from the official start of hurricane season. Local officials said they are taking all they learned last year to be better prepared for future seasons.

Out of the 30 named storms last year, five of them made landfall in the state, leaving thousands without power. Cleco’s CEO, Bill Fontenot, says in the event of another busy season, they have worked to become more efficient to make sure customer’s power gets restored quicker.

“There’s no question that we take all the lessons learned, everything from logistics to how we bring in contractors and crews and how we can become more efficient the next time a storm comes around,” said Fontenot.

Hurricanes Laura and Delta brought significant wind and water damage, which knocked out infrastructure in local areas.

Leesville Mayor Rick Allen says they were able to identify weak spots in their systems and address them for this hurricane season.

“I think that we are in as good of a shape as we can be. All of our water systems are beefed up,” said Mayor Allen.

Many lessons were learned last year, but officials also found out about the negatives when trying to get financial relief for their residents.

“Communication was extremely important to be able to get the right information,” said Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain. “Unfortunately there were some scam artists that came into town and people trying to take advantage of those when they were at their most vulnerable time ever.”

Sheriff McCain said it’s important for residents to stock up on food and water and have a working generator before a hurricane hits again. Mobile fuel stations were also set up to make sure first responders and generators had enough gas to help the recovery process.

Local officials also predict more people from Central Louisiana will evacuate the next time a major storm comes through.

