Louisiana House feud over education leader resurfaces again

Rep. Ray Garofalo
Rep. Ray Garofalo(Source: WVUE)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A simmering Republican intraparty feud between House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and one of his legislative leaders has intensified.

Rep. Ray Garofalo sought Wednesday to chair the education committee he’d been asked to temporarily abandon.

Most committee members didn’t show up, and the full agenda was scrapped.

Garofalo said Schexnayder threatened to either have Garofalo removed from the Capitol or to cancel the hearing if Garofalo tried to chair the meeting.

Schexnayder hasn’t publicly commented on the dispute that stems from Garofalo’s decision to hold a hearing on a bill that sought to put limits on classroom discussions about racism.

The proposal sparked weeks of racial tensions in the House.

