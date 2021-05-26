Marksville little league player overcoming the odds, inspiring others

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Just imagine your first hit ever being a homerun. That’s exactly what one Marksville little league player recently achieved. But, this kid isn’t just succeeding on the baseball field, but also in life.

Eight-year-old Ayden Cazelot is a member of the Warriors little league baseball team in Marksville. Cazelot is just like any other kid who enjoys watching movies and riding his bike, but he has something very unique about him.

Doctors diagnosed Cazelot with autism and a muscular deficiency that could’ve prevented him from walking and talking.

Cazelot’s mom, Brooke McKay, said, “With his disability, it really didn’t let him play so they put him in the dugout and let him be the bat boy and Ayden has always been on the field to cheer anyone and everyone on.”

None of the obstacles Cazelot has faced has slowed him down as he has been the little league’s biggest fan, going to every game over the last few years to cheer on his two brothers and sister.

“It’s a big relief in our lives. I was prepared for him to never be able to walk or talk. Now, Ayden is just like a normal kid. He runs around. He gets to enjoy everything other kids do,” said McKay.

Cazelot went from being the biggest fan to the guy that everyone cheers for on the field as he got to live out his dream on May 22 when he grabbed a bat, stepped up to the plate and hit a homerun.

“It made us all cry, It was a big touch to my heart that he was actually on the field to see the smile on his face. It was a big thing for us,” said McKay.

He gets to play on the same team as his siblings and hopes everyone can come and watch him play this year in Marksville.

