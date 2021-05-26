Advertisement

Popeyes launching new Blackened Chicken Sandwich in select markets, report says

Popeye's Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Popeye's Blackened Chicken Sandwich(Source: Popeye's)
By Shan Bailey
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Remember the chicken sandwich wars? Well, Popeyes might be plotting a return to the battlefield.

Apparently, Popeyes is launching a new Blackened Chicken Sandwich at participating locations, Chew Boom reports.

The fast-food chain’s new chicken sandwich offers a twist on its Blackened Tenders introduced in the New Orleans market several years ago.

Similar to Popeyes’ popular fried chicken sandwich, the new blackened chicken sandwich comes in a classic and spicy version. The sandwich swaps out the fried for a non-battered chicken fillet fried with a blend of blackened seasoning, the website said.

The blackened chicken comes sandwiched between a toasted brioche bun with pickles and mayo.

So far, there’s no word on whether Popeyes is only testing the item in select locations or preparing for a national rollout. The Popeyes website lists the chicken sandwich as a menu item available as part of a combo or a la carte, but it’s currently showing unavailable at New Orleans locations.

Sorry, we can help but wonder why Popeyes didn’t test this bad boy out in Louisiana first?

