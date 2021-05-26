Advertisement

Rapides Superintendent makes announcement on masks inside schools

By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish School Superintendent Jeff Powell has announced that RPSB is lifting the mask mandate inside of schools. Here is his full statement below:

“In response to Governor Edward’s most recent announcement lifting the mask mandate in schools, the Rapides Parish Public School System is lifting the mandate requiring masks inside schools and other RPSB buildings. Those who have not been vaccinated or feel more comfortable wearing masks are encouraged to continue doing so. Let’s continue to show the world that Rapides Parish truly is #bettertogether!”

