Advertisement

This adorable baby orangutan needs a name, and you can help

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s RainForest welcomes first baby orangutan since 2014.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s RainForest welcomes first baby orangutan since 2014.(Cleveland Zoological Society)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Can we get a collective, “Awww” for this baby orangutan?

He’s the first successful orangutan birth at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s RainForest since 2014.

The male orangutan was born April 28, 2021, and is the fifth successful birth at the zoo since it opened in 1992.

RainForest guests could officially visit baby and mom on May 25, but they both still have access to their behind-the-scenes area as they bond.

Now, the zoo is turning to the public to help name the baby by making a donation of any amount for the name of your choice. The name has been narrowed to:

  • Zaki, meaning “pure”
  • Rimba, meaning “jungle”
  • Halim, meaning “gentle”

Click here to choose your favorite name. The winning name will be announced on June 9. Donations will support orangutan conservation efforts in the wild.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Paul Bellino
Elmer man arrested in relation to fatal shooting of off-duty RPSO deputy
Iowa.
LDH: India COVID variant found in greater Alexandria area
Pedestrian
Pedestrian killed in early morning traffic incident
Gov. Edwards extends public health emergency but lifts most remaining restrictions, including school mask mandate
3 from Marksville accused of deer hunting violations

Latest News

Gas prices are hitting their highest mark in seven years heading into Memorial Day weekend, as...
Memorial Day weekend brings higher gas prices, lingering shortages
FILE - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Lawsuit filed challenging Arkansas’ near-total abortion ban
Rapides Superintendent makes announcement on masks inside schools
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
8 dead in shooting at rail yard serving Silicon Valley
Gas prices are hitting their highest mark in seven years heading into Memorial Day weekend, as...
Gas issues persist as Memorial Day nears