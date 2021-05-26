Tigers struggle in opening round of SEC Tournament, eliminated by Georgia

HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers struggled in the opening round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, having been eliminated by the Georgia Bulldogs 4-1 on Tuesday, May 25. It was the first time that LSU had gone one-and-done in the tournament.

The Tigers’ fate will now rest in the NCAA selection committee hands on Monday, May 31 to see if they will continue their season. Currently, LSU is projected to be in the NCAA baseball tournament.

LSU struck first in the top of the first inning on an RBI double-play groundout by Cade Doughty to score Tre’ Morgan with the bases loaded to take a 1-0 lead. However, that was all for the Tigers in the top of the first.

Georgia quickly answered with a lead-off double by Ben Anderson, Cole Tate would follow with a single, and then Riley King would tie the game with an RBI fielders choice to make it 1-1.

With the bases loaded in the top of the first inning, Chaney Rogers would clear the bases with a three-run double to take a 4-1 lead over LSU.

Starting pitcher Landon Marceaux went eight innings, allowing nine hits, four runs and struck out nine. The only hiccup came in the bottom of the first inning.

LSU missed a big opportunity in the top of the eighth inning with the bases loaded, but Zach Arnold struck out followed by another strikeout by Drew Bianco.

