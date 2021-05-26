Wildwood Pizza, Atwood’s Bakery among restaurants impacted by worker shortage

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A shortage of workers across the country is affecting several industries right now, including restaurants.

“We’ve had to close on Mondays because we just didn’t have enough staff at Wildwood Pizza,” said Gary Perkins, part-owner of Wildwood Pizza and head of the entrepreneurship program with Louisiana Central.

For owners like Perkins and Aaron Atwood of Atwood’s Bakery, though, extra unemployment benefits are just one factor impacting employee recruitment.

“There’s something we talked about with other businesses, there’s something else going on,” said Atwood. “Because at this time of the year, we’re usually flooded with high schoolers and college students and all these other people who are who don’t maybe have enough points in the system for unemployment or whatnot yet, and we’re not even seeing those.”

Just before the pandemic hit, the Mardi Gras season was winding down, so the sale of king cakes was coming to an end for Atwood’s Bakery. At that same time, Wildwood Pizza saw its biggest month of sales ever.

But soon after, both businesses were forced to make some major changes, closing their doors for two months as the COVID-19 pandemic raged on. After reopening, Atwood’s Bakery had to reduce its hours and menu variety, while Wildwood Pizza swiftly shifted to 100% to-go orders only.

Now that both businesses have returned to indoor dining, having fewer employees has added another challenge. Most recently, Atwood’s Bakery closed its deli for two Saturdays, and Wildwood Pizza closed up shop every Monday in May to maintain quality service. Perkins hopes their Monday closing will come to an end soon. He hopes they will return to normal operation in the first week of June.

“Across the board, in other restaurants and businesses, local or not that we’ve talked to, are all kind of having the same trouble,” said Atwood. “Right now, we’re almost up to 80% of our pre-COVID sales, which is great. We’re at about 65% of our pre-COVID staff, which means that we’re really busting it to get that 80% taken care of very well.

Pivot and adapt - Perkins said that is the key to restaurant recovery in the face of the nationwide employee shortage.

“People that are willing to pivot and adapt, flourished during COVID,” said Perkins. “And those that didn’t want to pivot and adapt, they struggled and sometimes closed their businesses.”

He said it’s a problem they have to resolve themselves as entrepreneurs, and that means being more competitive with the changing labor landscape.

“So I think as a society, we’ve got to train more tech workers because every industry needs tech work,” said Perkins. “Now, you know, even in the restaurant industry, you know, we’ve got software we have to run and code and so I think a lot of it is going to be, you know, we need to train for what the jobs are now in America, not what they were 30 years ago.”

Meanwhile, businesses must look ahead to an unknown future to keep up with growing demand.

“Be patient with all of us,” said Atwood. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s the checker at McDonald’s or Walmart or a salesperson here or at the car dealership, we’re all trying to make sure everybody gets taken care of as best as we possibly can.”

Last week, several business community organizations went so far as to pen a letter to Governor John Bel Edwards, urging him to stop the extension of the extra $300 a week unemployment benefits through President Joe Biden’s ‘American Rescue Plan,’ writing:

“We believe this additional benefit was an important short-term solution to help individuals who were adversely impacted at the start of the pandemic. However, 13 months later, many employers are finding it near impossible to fully staff their business which impacts the supply chain and timely delivery of goods and services.”

Instead, they suggest the federal dollars be re-directed to incentivize people to return to work, or allocated for retraining initiatives for those who lost their jobs and are struggling to re-enter the workforce.

However, the governor argues prematurely taking away the additional benefits would be harmful to an integral industry in the state - tourism.

“I will tell you that we still have an awful lot of people in Louisiana whose livelihoods depend upon the availability of jobs related to tourism, and we know that tourism is not back,” said Edwards in a press conference on May 20. “And until tourism is back, jobs are not going to be back and so I’m reluctant to prematurely lift those enhanced federal unemployment benefits, especially if we don’t have the benefit of a study that is particular to Louisiana to inform that decision.”

For now, those additional unemployment benefits are set to end on Sept. 6.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.