Wyndham Garden Hotel holding grand opening in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The former Baymont Inn Hotel & Suites located in Alexandria has been converted into a full-service Wyndham Garden.

The grand opening for the new hotel will be Thursday, May 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 2301 North MacArthur Drive.

(Source: Wyndham Garden)

The hotel has 143 guest rooms - 109 standard guest rooms and 34 extended-stay suites.

The hotel features the Bistro Bar (a full-service bar and limited-service restaurant) and a fresh coffee bar featuring Seattle’s Best Coffee.

The hotel also now connects to the Alexandria Convention Center by a covered walkway.

“We are excited about our Grand Opening on May 27. We have partnered with the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce. Our Grand Opening will also serve as the first Chamber After Hours held in over a year. The hotel renovation is nothing short of remarkable. We look forward to providing our guests with the high-quality accommodations that the Wyndham brand is known for. In addition, we are bringing a fresh new experience to the Alexandria Convention Center” said Aaron Patel, President of Avalon Hotel Group, LLC.

To learn more, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.