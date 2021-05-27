Advertisement

1 person killed, 2 others hurt in rollover accident involving 4 vehicles

Motorists advised to avoid East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at Millicent Way in Shreveport
One person was killed and two were hurt in a rollover accident involving four vehicles in front...
One person was killed and two were hurt in a rollover accident involving four vehicles in front of CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport the night of May 26, 2021.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person was killed in a rollover accident involving four vehicles in Shreveport, authorities advise.

The Caddo Coroner’s office identified the victim as Charles R. Tasby, 29, from Shreveport. An autopsy has been ordered.

Two people were taken to Shreveport hospitals following the wreck in front of CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center.

Shreveport firefighters had to extricate one person from one of the vehicles.

The person who died was not in the vehicle that overturned.

The wreck on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at Millicent Way was reported at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Not immediately known is exactly what role each of the four vehicles had in how the accident happened.

But authorities on the scene did say an eastbound vehicle was speeding and “bouncing” cars when its driver lost control of that vehicle, causing it to hit the vehicle that overturned.

East Bert Kouns remains blocked in that area. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Initially, seven Fire Department and a half dozen police units responded, dispatch records show.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Anthony Willett
APD officer arrested on drug charges
Kallie Harp
Alexandria police searching for missing juvenile Kallie Harp
Tiffanee Bowie-Pinkston
Family of first homicide victim of the year still waits for answers
Box of masks
Rapides Superintendent makes announcement on masks inside schools
Wildwood Pizza, Atwood’s Bakery among restaurants impacted by worker shortage

Latest News

Total, 96 Fort Polk Soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice in the Middle East since 2003.
Fort Polk pays tribute to 96 fallen soldiers for their Memorial Day Ceremony
Fort Polk pays tribute to 96 fallen soldiers for their Memorial Day Ceremony - clipped version
Y-Not Stop near Buhlow Lake in Pineville, La.
Y-Not Stop near Buhlow Lake opening June 1
Buhlow Lake gets a gas station
Body camera video of Ronald Greene's arrest
Family of Ronald Greene calls for justice nearly one week after release of body camera footage