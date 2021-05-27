CLTCC announces four-day work week during summer semester
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLTCC) - Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) will begin its four-day workweek for the summer on Tuesday, June 1.
- CLTCC will be closed Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.
- The four-day workweek schedule will end Friday, August 6. Employees will work four, 10- hour days, Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- All campuses will be closed on Fridays including Alexandria, Ferriday, Huey P. Long (Winnfield), Lamar Salter (Leesville), Natchitoches, Rod Brady (Jena), Sabine Valley (Many), and Ward H. Nash-Avoyelles (Cottonport).
- The four-day workweek is for the summer only, and it coincides with the start of the college’s summer semester classes. CLTCC will resume normal operating hours Monday, August 9 in preparation for the start of fall classes on Monday, August 16.
Enrollment for the Summer and Fall sessions is ongoing. To enroll and register, visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 CLTCC. All rights reserved.