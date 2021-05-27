Advertisement

CLTCC announces four-day work week during summer semester

CLTCC downtown Alexandria campus
CLTCC downtown Alexandria campus(KALB)
By CLTCC
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLTCC) - Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) will begin its four-day workweek for the summer on Tuesday, June 1.

  • CLTCC will be closed Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.
  • The four-day workweek schedule will end Friday, August 6. Employees will work four, 10- hour days, Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • All campuses will be closed on Fridays including Alexandria, Ferriday, Huey P. Long (Winnfield), Lamar Salter (Leesville), Natchitoches, Rod Brady (Jena), Sabine Valley (Many), and Ward H. Nash-Avoyelles (Cottonport).
  • The four-day workweek is for the summer only, and it coincides with the start of the college’s summer semester classes. CLTCC will resume normal operating hours Monday, August 9 in preparation for the start of fall classes on Monday, August 16.

Enrollment for the Summer and Fall sessions is ongoing. To enroll and register, visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 CLTCC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Anthony Willett
APD officer arrested on drug charges
Kallie Harp
Alexandria police searching for missing juvenile Kallie Harp
Tiffanee Bowie-Pinkston
Family of first homicide victim of the year still waits for answers
Box of masks
Rapides Superintendent makes announcement on masks inside schools
Wildwood Pizza, Atwood’s Bakery among restaurants impacted by worker shortage

Latest News

Total, 96 Fort Polk Soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice in the Middle East since 2003.
Fort Polk pays tribute to 96 fallen soldiers for their Memorial Day Ceremony
Fort Polk pays tribute to 96 fallen soldiers for their Memorial Day Ceremony - clipped version
Y-Not Stop near Buhlow Lake in Pineville, La.
Y-Not Stop near Buhlow Lake opening June 1
Buhlow Lake gets a gas station
Body camera video of Ronald Greene's arrest
Family of Ronald Greene calls for justice nearly one week after release of body camera footage