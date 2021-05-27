CLTCC announces four-day work week during summer semester

ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLTCC) - Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) will begin its four-day workweek for the summer on Tuesday, June 1.

CLTCC will be closed Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.

The four-day workweek schedule will end Friday, August 6. Employees will work four, 10- hour days, Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

All campuses will be closed on Fridays including Alexandria, Ferriday, Huey P. Long (Winnfield), Lamar Salter (Leesville), Natchitoches, Rod Brady (Jena), Sabine Valley (Many), and Ward H. Nash-Avoyelles (Cottonport).